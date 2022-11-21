Chamber of Mirrors

Not Available

A group of men is selected in Recife to enter a hermetic room, where the director, a woman, watches and films them. A TV set takes part in the conversation, and, meticulously controlled backstage, interrupts them abruptly with several images in which women will be a permanent fixture. The director is lurking behind, listening for her character’s comments and ready to reveal to us a collection of historical symptoms. In a time of highly mediatized combat against sexism, in Brazil emerges an action movie, with lots of ammunition.