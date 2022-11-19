Cha'mone Mo'Fo'Selecta! A Tribute to Michael Jackson

Not Available

Cha’mone Mo’Fo’Selecta! showcases a host of brand new rubber faces including; Diana Ross, Uri Geller and Ken West (Kanye West) as well as Bo'Selecta! favourites Craig David, Mel B, Keith Lemon, Avid Merrion and the Bear. The show takes a chronological look at Michael Jackson's life featuring hilarious spoofs of Thriller, Bad, Beat It and Billy Jean with special guest appearances by Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Peaches Geldof, Paddy McGuiness and David Gest. It's the final curtain for the Bo'Selecta! Michael Jackson and a salute to the gloved one.