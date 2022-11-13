Not Available

Mike is for his surroundings the epitome of a successful young man: strong, popular, hetero. This facade collapses when he is caught after a workout session with a training colleague in the shower inflagranti during sex. The news spreads like a running fire throughout the city. From now on, he is avoided by his homophobic friends, despised by his family, abandoned by his coach, and now he has to face his greatest challenge - the struggle for his place in life to be accepted as the person he really is.