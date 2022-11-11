Not Available

Champ Provençal presents a frame by frame construction of a peach orchard at three different periods from a single viewpoint : with pink blossom (April 1), with green leaves (April 16) and with red-yellow peaches (June 24). Although the filming procedure is similar to that of Rue des Teinturiers, the recording processes controlling the organization the material in Champ Provençal are adapted to specific characteristics of the location with the aim of setting up another visual experience.