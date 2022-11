Not Available

This is an entry in Universal's "Name Band Musical" series of shorts. Welk and the band open with a medley including "Josephine", Stumbling", "Honey" and "Running Wild" and vocalist Betty Jane Pettit sings "No Can Do." Kenny Stevens does "Alone" while comedienne-singer Judy Clark offers her versions of "Playmates" and "I'm Nobody's Baby." The dance team of Jon and Inga Bergy is also in the mix.