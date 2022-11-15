Not Available

The film CHAMPION is a tale about a man who has a quest, a dream to be the best of the best. The film centres on four main characters, namely Rajveer Singh (Sunny Deol), a simpleton from a village in Punjab, whose sole dream in life is to become a super-cop and wipe off all crime. After, training, he gets his first posting at Mumbai for a special assignment. Bubbling with enthusiasm, an arrival, he is shocked to find that his job is to protect a nine-year-old boy, Abbas Khan (Abhishek Sharma). A bodyguard, after all the rigorous training to eliminate hardcore criminals! Abbas is the sole heir to millions of riches left to him by his parents, who have expired in a drastic plane crash.