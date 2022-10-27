Not Available

This biopic tells the true story of Korean boxer Kim Deuk-gu (played by Oh-seong Yu). Born into poverty, Kim used boxing to free himself from his bleak surroundings, eventually becoming the world's top lightweight. Tragically, Kim's life was cut short when he died from a blood clot in his brain during a championship fight with Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini. Directed by Kyung-Taek Kwak, this film co-stars Min-seo Chae, Seung-won Yun and Byeong-seo Kim.