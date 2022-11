Not Available

No stunt is too daunting or dangerous for this tenacious troupe of Chinese acrobats who personify the agility and precision of an ancient tradition that's lasted 2,500 years -- and they aren't afraid to show off. Their dazzling talents are on display in feats that include wire dancing, foot juggling, revolving glasses, rope skills, the spinning diabolo, a tower of chairs and a daring dance with lions.