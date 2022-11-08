Champion: Love Hurts

Not Available

Jessie Eaton (Syd Blakovich) is a hotshot jock who can´t let go of her ex-girlfriend, Cathy Summers (Jiz Lee) while making her way into women´s professional Mixed Martial Arts boxing. Her plans hit a snag when a run in with an old nemesis, Bobby Malone (Javier) blocks her way to the top. To save her career she must throw the match that would surely be her ticket into the professional arena. Even trickier is her attraction to the women she is suppose to beat, Violet Vahn (Dallas) who is Jessie´s toughest opponent inside and outside the ring. It´s a big lesson in humility and integrity for Jessie as she juggles her relationships and her career. Will she win or will she lose? What does winning and losing mean?