Champion Road

Jonathan Mercer is a normal everyday guy with problems, but none greater than the day his wife Rain was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He turns to his lifelong friend and fight promoter, Grant for an answer, but it turns out to be more than he bargained for. Thrust into a world of underground street fighting, Jon must risk his life to raise money, save his love. Jon's sister, FBI agent Robyn Mercer is investigating the head of the fight league, King. Together with his enforcer Abel, they are responsible for the murders of countless fighters. After a brutal defeat, Jon is trained by Soleem and returns to the underground circuit to win it all - but at what cost?