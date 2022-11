Not Available

A video profile of racing driver turned team leader Jackie Stewart, the Scottish grand prix maestro who claimed 27 victories from 99 starts. Winning his first championship in 1969 with BRM, he achieved further success in 1971 and 1973 driving for Tyrrell-Ford. Keeping in touch with the sport after his retirement as a commentator and ambassador, Stewart launched his own, Ford-backed, team in the late 90s.