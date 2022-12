Not Available

Edward James Olmos hosts this inspirational documentary, chronicling the lives and careers of six of the greatest Latin boxers of all time. Dazzling footage and interviews illustrate the ups and downs of fighters Roberto Duran, Julio Cesar Chavez, Alexis Arguello, Carlos Ortiz, Kid Gavilan and Salvador Sanchez, and shows how these formidable brawlers beat the odds through hard work, clean living and perseverance -- both in the ring and out.