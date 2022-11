Not Available

The Champions in Action 2006 collection culminates with these stirring performances by the top acts in Jamaican dancehall. The musical celebration heats up the Jamworld Entertainment Centre with the sounds of Beenie Man, Capleton and more. Other acts include Ninja Man, Cocoa Tea, Richie Stephens, Lutan Fyah, Munga Honorable, Junior X, Josie Mel, Conrad Crystal and Sugar Roy, Harry Toddler, Cali Bud, Culture Jahmiel, Princess Ina and I Nubia.