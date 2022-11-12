Champions Of Europe: The Official Story Of The World's Greatest Football Competition

Not Available

Champions of Europe is a celebration of 50 years of outstanding football competition as told by the clubs and players who made the contest so unforgettable. Featuring all the most memorable players, goals and performances from every European Cup final ever played, it also contains extended highlights and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the thrilling Liverpool v AC Milan final in Istanbul 2005. As the only official UEFA history of the competition, the DVD also offers unparallelled access to the big-name players with Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Zidane, Beckham, Eusebio, Charlton, Maldini, Gerrard and many more sharing their memories of the games and performances that made them legends.