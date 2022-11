Not Available

It's tough to be an all-star these days; athletes also have to suck dick, eat ass, and fuck holes like Champs! From the gym to the locker room these muscle studs work hard on their technique to make sure they can get their teammates off in record time. Team captains Connor Maguire and Connor Kline lead a cast of eager young studs with ripped abs, big bubble-butts, and the biggest cocks in the league. Grab your gear and get off with the Champs!