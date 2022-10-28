Chanbara Striptease

Not Available

Following the death of her mother, 20-year-old Lili has been living with her grandmother and is about to inherit her legacy to become the latest in a long line of female warriors adept at the deadly martial art of Sayama Hashinryu. During an informal ceremony inducting her into the legendary ranks, Lili is mysteriously transported 300 years back in time to a small village in 18th-century Japan. In no time at all she is fulfilling her destiny as a warrior by rescuing a young girl who is being harassed by three ninja members of the Yamishika gang who work for the evil Lady Okinu. Soon, they will all meet, and Lili's fate will be decided!