Chance Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket/Stranger Things) stars as a youth baseball coach in the film Chance, a true story of a teenage love triangle leading to one of the two boys' tragic death - told through the lens of elite youth baseball. Sections of the film feature the fun of 6-year-old tee-ball and the best baseball ever seen on screen from 12-year-olds. Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor/Cobra Kai), Amanda Leighton (This is Us/The Fosters) and Blake Cooper (The Maze Runner, Measure of a Man) star in teenage roles. All score is original by Ian Honeyman and performed, with original lyrics written and performed by Angela Parrish from La La Land. Genres include Family/Sports/Faith/Drama.