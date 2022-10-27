Chance At Romance

Not Available

Ever the romantic, Samantha "Sam" Hart (Erin Krakow) is optimistically trying to find her Prince Charming on a white horse, even if that means going on bad date after bad date. After making eye contact at one of his shows, Sam initiates an online relationship with photographer Heath Madsen (Ryan McPartlin). Sam is later shocked when she receives a plane ticket to visit Heath. But when she arrives for her romantic weekend, Sam learns that her online relationship was actually created by Heath's 12 year-old son, and his longtime housekeeper May (Patricia Richardson). Even worse, her visit is a complete surprise to Heath, who is busy struggling to find inspiration for his upcoming photo exhibit and coping with the pressure from his pushy manager, Celeste Jeffers-Johnson (Kaitlin Doubleday).Now stuck on a romantic vacation with her non-boyfriend, could an actual relationship between Heath and Sam be their destiny?