Chancellor Helmut Kohl's speech and German reunification

Six weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Helmut Kohl went to Dresden. The enthusiastic reception he received there acted as a catalyst for a rapid German reunification. The speech Kohl gave there was the most difficult and probably most important speech of his life. Peter Limbourg will never forget December 19, 1989. That’s when, as a young television correspondent reporting on the historic events surrounding the fall of the Berlin Wall, he went to Dresden, where the West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl was to meet with the de facto East German leader Hans Modrow to stabilize the situation in the communist state. But shortly after his arrival, it became clear that the thousands of East Germans lining the streets and giving him an enthusiastic welcome were in no mood for lengthy negotiations.