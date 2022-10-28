Not Available

Imagine you go to bed tonight and whatever you dream comes true the next day. That's what happens to a little boy named Chance Elliott. He's 11 years old, a troubled kid -- his mom is dead; his family shattered. But Chance has a secret: Whatever he dreams at night becomes reality for 24 hours. It wasn't always this way. Chance was just a normal small-town kid until the day he stumbled upon a fortune teller with a mysterious power -- and a gift for the lonely boy: The Book of Ultimate Power, a book that makes his dreams come true. That's when Chance's life changes forever.