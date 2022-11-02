Chand Ke Paar Chalo

Not Available

The main protagonist is Chander, a tourist photographer in the Indian city of Nainital who lives with his parents (played by Alok Nath and Kanu Gill) and best friend Johnny (played by Sanjay Narvekar). While on his way to work, he meets a stage dancer (a banjaran) named Nirmala [played by Preeti Jhangiani] and is seduced by her beauty. He takes photographs of her and later befriends her, serenading her with sweet nothings about "taking her across the moon and stars" and promises to take her to the city of dreams, Mumbai. She agrees to be with him, despite objections from her guardians, her uncle (played by (Tej Sapru) and aunt (played by Himani Shivpuri) who had other plans for her. From there her career as a star begins under a new name, Garima.