Chanda Ke Joote is Ekatara’s first fiction film. A little girl Chanda, who is the undisputed Pithoo champion of her basti and her friend Shameen are burdened a bag full of worries after getting enrolled in a big school-one that brings with it, new books, uniforms and the worst of all evils; they must wear shoes! Chanda hates shoes. Will Chanda manage to dream up a plan to beat the rules and make a little space for herself within the discipline of the school?