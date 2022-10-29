Not Available

Chandamama Kathalu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Chandamama Kathalu is an upcoming Telugu anthology film directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Chanakya Bhooneti.The film has eight sub-stories revolving around love.The lives of the central characters in the sub-plots get intertwined with each other.Lakshmi Manchu, Aamani, Naresh, Krishnudu, Chaitanya Krishna, Abhijeet, Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Amitha Rao and Richa Panai play the lead roles.[4] Mickey J Meyer composed the music.The shooting was wrapped up in December 2013.

Cast

Lakshmi ManchuLisa Smith
KishoreSarathi
NareshMohan
AamaniSaritha
KrishnuduG. Venkateswara Rao
Naga ShouryaRaju

View Full Cast >

Images