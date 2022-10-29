Not Available

Chandamama Kathalu is an upcoming Telugu anthology film directed by Praveen Sattaru and produced by Chanakya Bhooneti.The film has eight sub-stories revolving around love.The lives of the central characters in the sub-plots get intertwined with each other.Lakshmi Manchu, Aamani, Naresh, Krishnudu, Chaitanya Krishna, Abhijeet, Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Amitha Rao and Richa Panai play the lead roles.[4] Mickey J Meyer composed the music.The shooting was wrapped up in December 2013.