Not Available

A group of people of Indian origin live on an Island which contains a tomb of Shahenshah Chandi Sona which is believed to contain jewelry, diamonds, and gold. Mayur and Rita, stage actor love-birds, plot with Amar to steal this wealth and better their lives. They decide to buy a house from a woman named Mayadevi, and after doing so they decide to make a swimming pool and through that dig a tunnel right underneath the tomb and help themselves to the riches that they find there. They also decide to enlist the help of four jailbirds by dramatically helping them to escape from prison. After the completion of the tunnel, they run into an underground pool of water and enlist the help of undersea divers Bikram and Sharma.