Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh

A Girl from Chandigarh comes to Amritsar with the intention of rejecting a prospective groom and ends up spending the day with a Boy from Amritsar. His constant chatter exasperates her, but they share a curious chemistry nevertheless. They clash over their cities, their beliefs and ideologies and almost every thing they talk about. Between bouts of culture bashing and despite many scenarios where both could have gone their separate ways, they end-up spending the day together. She finally decides to return without meeting the prospective groom and leaves a note for him with the Boy. Will the Boy and Girl part ways with just the memories of this day or will they meet again?