Chandler Hall

The events and images that happen during college go by in the blink of an eye. For Jimmy Bravo, those images are about love, sacrifice, and ultimately murder, on many different levels. As college freshmen, Jimmy and his friends get caught up in the rush of fraternities, sex, and drugs, quickly making loads of money as dealers. But soon, Jimmy must make sacrifices for his newfound love, and then eventually betray her trust and his own integrity to make another sacrifice for his friends. This college experience turns out to truly be the experience of life and death.