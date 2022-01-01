Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Chandra is a 2013 and 2014 Indian fantasy film, simultaneously made in Kannada and Tamil languages. Directed by Roopa Iyer, it features Shriya Saran and Prem Kumar in the lead roles. The film deals with the life of a last generation princess and her love story. Chandra is a joint production of India Classic Arts and Narasimha Arts. The film was released on 27 June 2013 to positive reviews and emerged as a commercial success, also becoming one of the highest grossing kannada films at its time. Description above from the Wikipedia article Dan Duryea, licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.