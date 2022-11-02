Not Available

Chandralekha is a 1998 Telugu film, directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, and Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar in the lead roles. Sandeep Chowtha scored music for the film. This is the second combination of Nagarjuna-Vamsi-Chowtha after Ninne Pelladatha. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made a special appearance for the first time in a Telugu film. This film is a remake of the Mohanlal Starrer Malayalam film Chandralekha which was directed by Priyadarshan.