Chandrawal is a 1984 Haryanvi film. It is the third Haryanavi-language film to be released and the first financially successful one. Written by Late. Shri Devi Shankar Prabhakar, produce by Usha Sharma and directed by Jayant Prabhaker, the film's music was arranged by J. P. Kaushik. Starring dancer Usha Sharma, the film tells the story of a tragic love affair between Chandrawal, a girl of the Gadia Lohar community, and Suraj, a Haryanavi Jat Boy. It was released in March 1984 and became very successful, spurred on by a popular soundtrack.[citation needed] A sequel is in development and will be produced by Usha Sharma and directed by Nishant Prabhakar.