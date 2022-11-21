Chanel Chanel

Not Available

Chanel--more than just one of the world's most successful fashion labels, also the name of a woman who led a fascinating life. This Paris designer banished the corset from women's fashion, created the bouclé suit and the famous 'little black dress,' and made costume jewelery socially acceptable. Her elegant but comfortable clothing stressed the new-won freedoms of 1920s women; her perfume made ladies irresistible. Chanel's head designer Karl Lagerfeld explains why her simple style is still today an inspiration. Unique shots and designs from the archives reveal Coco Chanel's passion both for fashion and for life.