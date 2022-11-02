Not Available

Changathipoocha

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Changathipoocha tells the story of two aged brothers Sreedharan Nair (Nedumudi Venu), who is also the Kunnathur Panchayath President and Raman Nair (Jagathy Sreekumar), the opposition leader who are constantly at loggerheads owing differences in opinion regarding ancestral property. Sreedharan Nair's daughter Priya (Ramya Nambeeshan) and Raman Nair's daughter Sreedevi (Radhika) are close to each other, sharing every part of their family funSivankutty (Jayasurya), is entrusted with the job of making Priya fall in love with him, so that Raman Nair could score a victory over Sreedharan Nair.

Cast

JayasuryaSivankutty
RadhikaSridevi
Remya NambeesanPriya
Jagathy SreekumarRaman Nair
Nedumudi VenuSreedharan Nair
Salim KumarRajappan

