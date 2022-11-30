Not Available

Change Chou's Dream

    The beginning quotes the story of Change Chou's dream butterfly. Our fantasy of love is whether we only come from the model that we want the other person to be the projection of our own inner desire. There is an impractical illusion and whether love itself is like a cloud of smoke, when a gust of wind comes, clouds and fog spread out, everything seems to have never existed, clouds and fog itself is a state without entities, whether it is like a state of love, and this state is visible but not touchable.

