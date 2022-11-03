Change of Heart

1938

While Carol Murdock is becoming the golf-champion at the country club, husband Anthony is all wrapped up in his business and rants a lot about how much time his wife spends playing gold, thereby neglecting their home and him. Carol teams up with golfer Phillip Reeves and they win a tournament together, and Reeves becomes infatuated with Carol. Anthony rants some more and Carol packs up and starts the divorce proceedings. Anthony fights back by taking up golf himself.