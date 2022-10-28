Not Available

Changes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Inland Film Company

Living in the Herttoniemi suburb in Eastern Helsinki, 12 yearolds Antti and Muhis have been best friends since kindergarten. Muhis is from a Somali background, and the boys’ friendship is put to test when a local racist lays his hands on Muhis. A struggle ensues, and Antti accidentally shoves the man off of a cliff, into the sea. The boys swear never ever to tell anyone and to take their secret to their graves. Changes is a life-affirming film about friendship, growing up, tolerance and courage.

Cast

