Not Available

Living in the Herttoniemi suburb in Eastern Helsinki, 12 yearolds Antti and Muhis have been best friends since kindergarten. Muhis is from a Somali background, and the boys’ friendship is put to test when a local racist lays his hands on Muhis. A struggle ensues, and Antti accidentally shoves the man off of a cliff, into the sea. The boys swear never ever to tell anyone and to take their secret to their graves. Changes is a life-affirming film about friendship, growing up, tolerance and courage.