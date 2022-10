Not Available

Changes is a documentary and live DVD released in September 2004 by the hard rock band Godsmack. The DVD was recorded in early 2004. That same month, the group also released "Batalla de los Tambores" a drum dual between Shannon and Sully, available only via online services such as Apple's iTunes Music Store, Real, Napster, and the Zune Marketplace.[1] The DVD has been certified Gold by the RIAA.