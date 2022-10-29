Changing Emma

Not Available

Emma, a high school student, is up to her ears in failures and with domestic problems. When Emma fails the year and gets a new schoolmate Taja, she becomes lively and strats playing truant. Parents jointly set her one condition. She should take up an activity that will fill up her time. While wondering about an activity like that, she beholds a poster that invites to an audition for school television. She decides to give it a try. The creation of programmes, socializing with peers who have goals, new sympathies emerge simultaneously with the world of competitiveness and jealousy. Will she get around in the world she didn't know before?