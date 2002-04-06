Changing Lanes

A rush-hour fender-bender on New York City's crowded FDR Drive, under most circumstances, wouldn't set off a chain reaction that could decimate two people's lives. But on this day, at this time, a minor collision will turn two complete strangers into vicious adversaries. Their means of destroying each other might be different, but their goals, ultimately, will be the same: Each will systematically try to dismantle the other's life in a reckless effort to reclaim something he has lost.
|Ben Affleck
|Gavin Banek
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Doyle Gipson
|Kim Staunton
|Valerie Gipson
|Toni Collette
|Michelle
|Sydney Pollack
|Stephen Delano
|Matt Malloy
|Ron Cabot
