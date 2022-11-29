Changing Life - Der Fluch Der Zombies

Not Available

A few years ago there was a strange incident in a wooded area near Braunschweig. A teacher disappeared with his class during a night hike without a trace. To this day the group is missing. It is said that the teacher murdered his students and buried them in the forest. Their bodies were never found. Residents and relatives of the missing now believe that there is a curse on this forest, as they heard voices and screams from the undergrowth during evening walks. A group of young drug dealers does not bother this old wives' tale very much! They meet in this forest to smoke their shit and to let the world sink in. But then suddenly things never imagined happen...