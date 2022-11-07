Changing Times Cajon and Tehachapi

Not Available

North American railroading is constantly changing, often faster than we are prepared to accept. Mergers have not only redrawn the North American railroad map, but have banished to the history books some of our favorite road names. In addition technology has dramatically changed the look of railroading and the way it is performed. Cajon Pass and the Tehachapi Mountains, two of the most storied theatres of railroading, have seen their share of change. See the changes 20 years have seen in motive power, stock, paint schemes and operations. A unique 'then & now' tape professionally shot in both eras, that is sure to stir up memories.