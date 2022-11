Not Available

Arts professor Jung Ji Woo is searching for a nude model for a video clip that will be played at her exhibition. When Hee-jin, one of her students, recommends Yoon Ji Woo for the job, the three woman head to the beach to shoot the video. As they spend time together, Yoon Ji Woo begins to share pieces of her past relationship with Kang Ji Woo. The film weaves the pasts and presents of the three Ji Woos and focuses on their intersecting relationship.