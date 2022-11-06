Chann Pardesee

Not Available

Harnek Singh alias Nek(Kulbhushan Kharbanda), a honest farm worker from village, who works hard for his employer, Jagirdar Joginder Singh(Amrish Puri). Nek is in love with village belle, Kammo(Rama Vij), and hopes to marry her after he accumulates enough wealth and some land. One day the Jagirdar asks his assistant, Tulsi(Om Puri), to send Nek out of village for about 20-25 days. When Nek returns home, Joginder is pleased with him and allocates 6 acres of land so that he can be independent, and marry Kammo.