Quotes from Okakura’s The Book of Tea are a connecting tissue and the tea ceremony is a dramatic scene of juxtaposing personal and public space in the video work of Sanja Iveković and Dalibor Martinis. Opposed to the stylized and highly spiritual-meditative dimension of the Japanese ritual, the omnipresent background of its metaphorically impregnated and pseudo-narrative staging of the Croatian artists is a TV image. The order of objects and the peace of the tea drinkers is penetrated by chaos; the calm ritual is turning into a drama...