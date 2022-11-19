Not Available

"Chantek" is the story about AD, a film celebrity whose glamorous and carefree life is overturned when he becomes blind due to his negligence in crossing the road caused by witnessing his fiancee cheating on him. Having lost all faith in life, AD isolates himself in a vacation home ran by CHANTEK, a housekeeper who has to disguise herself as a man so as to not aggravate AD, who has developed a phobia towards women. However, after living together and discovering each other's strengths and quirks, CHANTEK and AD fall in love, which causes CHANTEK to reveal her secret. But what will come of a romance between a fallen celebrity and a housekeeper?