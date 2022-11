Not Available

The special is an installment (there’s also a Passover version) of “Bubbe’s Boarding House,” an educational program that was released on VHS in 1989. The 42-minute-long musical features a Sesame Street-style puppet cast of animals and people-like creatures, many of whom live together in the boarding house. In the Chanukah episode, siblings Zack and Muffin and their friend Chester come to visit their bubbe (grandmother in Yiddish) for the holiday.