Not Available

Two young newlyweds, geeky Edward and innocent but alluring Samantha, turn up at a majestic and remote country house hotel for their honeymoon, which has been taken over by the high-spirited members of an Undertakers' Annual Convention. Their attempts at romance are quickly dampened as they become helplessly embroiled in an intriguing whodunit when the Head of the Funeral Directors' Association dies under bizarre circumstances.