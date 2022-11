Not Available

In Chaiyaphum Provice in Central Thailand, there is a village called Noen-Yai-Oom located on the slops of a mountain. A beautiful temple called Pa-ta-kian-daeng was located in that village with a group of strict monks. However, the village is most famous for the numerous tales of ghosts living in the village. At the same time, this village is also famous for being populated by a lot of strange people. Will these people be scared by the ghosts or vice versa?