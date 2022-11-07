Chaos! Ex Pistols Secret History

Not Available

A revealing documentary charting the formation of the Sex Pistols, released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of punk. The film shows the band igniting the punk explosion of the 1970s, rocking the very foundations of the then stale British establishment, and changing the musical landscape indelibly. Features exclusive interviews with manager Malcolm McClaren, producer Dave Goodman, guitarist Glen Matlock, film-maker / DJ Don Letts, photographer Ray Stevenson and many more. Also includes never-before-heard music written and produced by the Sex Pistols' producer Dave Goodman.