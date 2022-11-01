Chaotic Chronicles of the Crusty Demons of Dirt

Not Available

This is a documentary showcasing the incredible journey of a group of some of the best and most well known freestyle motorcross riders in the world and their cross continental dirtbike tour. This amazing adventure spans over a decade and follows the Crusty Crew to exotic locations in nineteen countries including: the ruins of Machu Picchu, packed arenas in Australia, the mysterious Easter Island, wild deserts in Africa......and beyond! It is the Dog Town and the Z Boys of FMX riders including: Seth, Hart, Faisst, Deegan, Pastrana, McGrath, Metzger, Trigger, Linkogle, Pastor, Fernandez, Jones & Bubba. Includes music from: Rob Zombie, Static X, Ministry, KMFDM and more.