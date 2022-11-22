Not Available

In the movies he made for the Mutual Film Corporation, Chaplin perfected what would become the trademark themes and techniques of his career. Chaplin’s Mutual Comedies compiles what many critics and enthusiasts regard as his best work in a 5-disc Blu-ray/DVD box set of 12 newly restored films (The Floorwalker, The Fireman, The Vagabond, One A.M., The Count, The Pawnshop, Behind the Screen, The Rink, Easy Street, The Cure, The Immigrant, and The Adventurer). Flicker Alley and The Blackhawk Films Collection are proud to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Little Tramp with the premiere of Chaplin’s Mutual Comedies, a 5-disc Blu-ray/DVD box set, presented for a limited time in a collector’s edition SteelBook case.