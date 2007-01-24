2007

Chapter 27

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 24th, 2007

Studio

Peace Arch Entertainment Group

The movie takes place in the three days leading up to Lennon's murder and is intended to be an exploration of Chapman's psyche, without putting substantial emphasis on the murder. The title "Chapter 27" suggests a continuation of J.D. Salinger's novel The Catcher in the Rye, which has 26 chapters, and which Chapman was carrying when he shot Lennon. Chapman was obsessed with the book, to the point

Cast

Lindsay LohanNancy Pitman
Jared LetoMark David Chapman
Mark Lindsay ChapmanJohn Lennon
Mariko TakaiYoko Ono
Ursula AbbottJeri
Michael SirowJoseph

